GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sale of Bharat brand chana dal begins in Tamil Nadu

The dal is being sold at a subsidised rate to help control market prices

January 29, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
So far around 3,200 tonnes of dal have been sold under this brand

So far around 3,200 tonnes of dal have been sold under this brand

The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF), a unit of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has begun sale of chana dal (kadalai paruppu) at ₹60/kg under the Bharat brand in the State.

According to a press release, the dal is being sold at a subsidised price to help control market prices. The dal is being sold via 50 vans in crowded places including markets in various towns and cities. The Federation will soon plan to increase the number of mobile outlets from 50 to 100 and add atta, rice, and moong dal to the subsidised items.

In the State, Aassaan Global Trade has been appointed as the authorised distributor of Bharat dal. So far around 3,200 tonnes of dal have been sold under this brand .

To make pulses available to consumers at affordable prices, the Central government is maintaining a buffer stock of five major pulses, namely, chana, tur, urad, moong and masur under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF). The stocks from the buffer are released in the market in a calibrated and targeted manner to control prices.

The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to State governments for supplies under their welfare schemes and also for distribution through the retail outlets of State government-controlled cooperatives and corporations, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.