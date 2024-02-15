ADVERTISEMENT

Sakthi Awards ‘24 to be held on Saturday

February 15, 2024 11:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sakthi Awards ‘24, Puthiya Thalaimurai’s annual awards show for recognising women’s contributions to society, will be held on Saturday.

The Grand Finale will be held at Chennai Trade Centre from 6 p.m. onwards. The Hindu is the Print Media Partner for the event.

The annual awards recognises the contributions of women from across the State in six categories — ability, knowledge, courage, leadership, benevolence, and lifetime achievement — showcasing their diverse talents. The awardees are those who have surpassed societal expectations, and have become inspiring figures.

In an effort to maintain impartiality, the nominees undergo a thorough assessment process to ensure that only the most-deserving individuals are shortlisted.

Women and girls represent half of the world’s population, which translates to half of its potential; yet, gender inequality persists, impeding social progress.

