Sakshi Agarwal on building sandcastles and memories in Chennai

Published - August 12, 2024 10:06 pm IST

Actor Sakshi Agarwal speaks about growing up in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sakshi Agarwal

“Chennai is my hometown. I have countless memories associated with the city, especially of going to the beach; building sandcastles, digging up sand to see water coming from the ground. It used to feel like a miracle, merry-go-round rides, balloon shooting… all these I’ve enjoyed.

“I think Chennai and Chennai people are very very welcoming. Though I was born in Uttarakhand, I’ve lived all my life in Chennai. I studied and grew up here. I’ve stayed in Egmore all my life. The culture, tradition, food, temples, the heritage buildings, the education system - everything has been a part of my life.

“In my childhood I remember my dad always reading The Hindu, the paper being a very respectable, premier, and germane form of journalism that we have. I also grew up seeing and reading The Hindu paper. Happy birthday, Chennai. I love you and thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us. I’m proudly made of Chennai.”

You can access the full video here, or by scanning the QR code.

