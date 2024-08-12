GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sakshi Agarwal on building sandcastles and memories in Chennai

Actor Sakshi Agarwal speaks about growing up in Chennai

Published - August 12, 2024 10:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sakshi Agarwal

“Chennai is my hometown. I have countless memories associated with the city, especially of going to the beach; building sandcastles, digging up sand to see water coming from the ground. It used to feel like a miracle, merry-go-round rides, balloon shooting… all these I’ve enjoyed.

“I think Chennai and Chennai people are very very welcoming. Though I was born in Uttarakhand, I’ve lived all my life in Chennai. I studied and grew up here. I’ve stayed in Egmore all my life. The culture, tradition, food, temples, the heritage buildings, the education system - everything has been a part of my life.

“In my childhood I remember my dad always reading The Hindu, the paper being a very respectable, premier, and germane form of journalism that we have. I also grew up seeing and reading The Hindu paper. Happy birthday, Chennai. I love you and thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us. I’m proudly made of Chennai.”

