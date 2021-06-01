Saint-Gobain to provide oxygen plants

The company has further committed another ₹1.25 crore for providing oxygen concentrators, flow meters, medical kits among others to frontline and healthcare workers, public healthcare centres and government hospitals in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Erode.

Saint-Gobain will provide essential oxygen generation plants airlifted from France, one of which is for the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, costing ₹2.5 crore.

This will cater to around 250 beds at a time. The company is also donating another plant sourced from India costing ₹75 lakh for IRT Hospital at Perundurai, Erode. The company said that these plants will be commissioned and operational by June 2021.

