Saint Gobain funds work on alternative energy source

IIT Madras research park to develop road map

Saint-Gobain India has provided ₹1 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park to develop a road map to build renewable energy technologies.

The agreement signed on Tuesday by the two institutions envisages promoting maximum use of alternative energy sources and developing energy efficient sustainable models. The IITMRP has proposed to create an energy storage mechanism within the campus and operate primarily on energy generated from renewable sources.

The long-term plan is to enable India achieve the target of net-zero carbon dioxide emission by 2070, according to a company release.

P. Padmakumar, who heads CSR in Saint-Gobain India, said the funding would be used for research and development purposes and pilot demonstration of the model. “Together we will collaborate in areas of research and application on renewable energy storage, advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes. We are looking forward to working on similar models in an effort to take the lead to help India achieve the target of 100% renewable energy,” he said.

According to IITMRP and IIT Madras Incubation cell president Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the aim is to showcase the research park as a model for other commercial complexes in the country to adopt as they shift to renewable energy-based systems.