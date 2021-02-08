Sailor’s death: police scour CCTV footage

CHENNAI

08 February 2021 01:22 IST

After a young Navy sailor, suspected to have been abducted outside Chennai airport on January 31, died of burns after being set afire on a hillock in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the Chennai police have launched a probe into the incident.

According to airport sources, police officers from Palghar have arrived in the city, and have been sifting through CCTV footage from around the airport. They have also been coordinating with the city police.

Police sources said the victim could have been kidnapped outside the airport and kept in an unknown location in the city or its suburbs, as the last known location of his phone was Otteri, near Vandalur, in Chengalpattu district. He was later taken to Maharashtra, where he was set on fire.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said the sailor arrived around 9.45 p.m. on January 30 and went to the nearby Metro station, but returned as there was no service after 10 p.m. He was later seen going towards the Tirusulam railway station. But his subsequent whereabouts were not known.