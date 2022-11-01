Saidai Sadhiq booked for derogatory remarks against BJP women functionaries 

At a recent public meeting in the city, the DMK functionary passed the remarks on actress Namitha, Khushbu Sundar, Gautami and Gayathri Raguram

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 16:48 IST

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai Police has booked a DMK functionary for allegedly making derogatory remarks against some women functionaries of the BJP.

At a public meeting held in the city recently, Saidai Sadhiq, a functionary of the DMK’s minority wing, made derogatory comments about actress Namitha, Khushbu Sundar, Gautami and Gayathri Raguram, who are now in the BJP.

R. Nathiya Srinivasan, general secretary of the women’s wing of the BJP, who is also an advocate, filed a complaint against Mr. Sadhiq at the city police commissioner’s office. Subsequently, he apologised for his remarks after Ms. Khusbhu Sundar took to Twitter and tagged DMK MP Kanimozhi in a post.

He has been booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot); 294(b) (uttering vulgar word in public place); 505(1)(b) (making any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public); 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

