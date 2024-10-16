Safran Data Systems India opens new office in Chennai 

Safran Data Systems (SDS) India, a leader in testing, telemetry, and simulation solutions for the aerospace, defence, and automotive sectors, has announced the inauguration of its new office in Chennai.

This cutting-edge facility will serve as a major hub for design and development, addressing the surging demand within the sector. The facility was jointly inaugurated by B Krishnamoorthy, Special Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, and J.S Gavankar, CEO of Safran India.