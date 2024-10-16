GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safran Data Systems India opens new office in Chennai 

This cutting-edge facility will serve as a major hub for design and development

Published - October 16, 2024 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Safran Data Systems (SDS) India, a leader in testing, telemetry, and simulation solutions for the aerospace, defence, and automotive sectors, has announced the inauguration of its new office in Chennai.

This cutting-edge facility will serve as a major hub for design and development, addressing the surging demand within the sector. The facility was jointly inaugurated by B Krishnamoorthy, Special Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, and J.S Gavankar, CEO of Safran India.

Published - October 16, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Related Topics

defence / aerospace / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.