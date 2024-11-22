Safety workshop organised for industrial workers

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) on Thursday organised a workshop on ‘Safety in work at height’ for those employed in various industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial workers from the districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur participated in the workshop, held at the Hyundai Motor India, Irungattukottai.

Minister for Labour welfare and skill Development C.V. Ganesan said the workers needed appropriate skills for heavy-duty jobs, and had to be trained in safety awareness. Calling upon industries to have zero accidents at workplaces, he said safety was a collective responsibility of the factory managements and workers.

Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department Secretary K. Veera Raghava Rao said the State government had taken various steps to reduce accidents at workplaces through effective enforcement of the Factories Act and Rules, and by conducting training programmes for employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.