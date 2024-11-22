Safety workshop organised for industrial workers

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) on Thursday organised a workshop on ‘Safety in work at height’ for those employed in various industries.

Industrial workers from the districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur participated in the workshop, held at the Hyundai Motor India, Irungattukottai.

Minister for Labour welfare and skill Development C.V. Ganesan said the workers needed appropriate skills for heavy-duty jobs, and had to be trained in safety awareness. Calling upon industries to have zero accidents at workplaces, he said safety was a collective responsibility of the factory managements and workers.

Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department Secretary K. Veera Raghava Rao said the State government had taken various steps to reduce accidents at workplaces through effective enforcement of the Factories Act and Rules, and by conducting training programmes for employees.