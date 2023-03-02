ADVERTISEMENT

Safety workshop for construction workers organised

March 02, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) organised a construction safety workshop at the Poonamallee construction site of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday. A press release said Kamala Kannan, Deputy Director of Building and Other Construction Workers, addressed the participants on the safety precautions to be taken at the construction site. He advised the participants on the steps to be taken while working at high-rise buildings and power projects, with an emphasis on the need for wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard oneself against any accidents. Over 160 workers participated in the safety workshop.

