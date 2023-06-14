ADVERTISEMENT

Safety training programme held for factory management executives

June 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 400 top management executives from various factories took part

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day training programme on safety leadership was conducted on Wednesday by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and the National Safety Council (NSC), Tamil Nadu Chapter - Chennai sub-committee, and over 400 top management executives from various factories took part.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan appreciated the efforts of factory managements in the State for providing safe working environments and advised them to screen safety awareness videos at the workplace. “I appeal to managements, workers and officials to put in continued effort to ensure that the State is accident free,” he said. 

Md. Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, pointed out that accidents in factories were a result of negligence of safety by managements and workers. He added that only technically qualified persons should be appointed as safety officers and the implementation of safety should be reviewed periodically and monitored.

“Due to advances in science, accidents due to machine failures have lessened, and now, importance must be given to lessen accidents in non-core activities,” said M.V. Senthilkumar, director, Industrial Safety and Health, and chairman, NSC, Tamil Nadu Chapter.

T. Baskaran, vice-chairman; P. Rajmohan, secretary, NSC, Tamil Nadu Chapter; as well as officials from DISH were present.

