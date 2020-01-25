Safety rules flouted on key road in CIT Nagar

Violations of safety rules are rampant on CIT Nagar First Main Road in Nandanam. On a section of CIT Nagar First Main Road, which stretches from Anna Salai junction to the intersection of CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road, motorists can be seen driving on the wrong side of the road. They do so to avoid waiting at the signal at Anna Salai junction.
“Although traffic police personnel have been deployed at the intersection, they are just mute spectators to the chaos. Many minor accidents have occured at this junction,” says M. Prabhu, a resident of T. Nagar. Residents point out that barricades have to be placed on CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road and CIT Nagar Third Main Road to check speeding.
