Safety measure required at foot of flyover on Cenotaph Road

As the carriageway of GK Moopanar flyover eases into the roadway at Cenotaph Road, carrying vehicular traffic headed towards Anna Salai, its parapet dips to being knee-high to a grasshopper. Besides being raised where it crawls on Cenotaph Road like a slow-slung sports car, the restraining concrete barrier also needs to be extended. Raised, because the shortest end of this barrier can be missed at night, not just by motorists descending from the flyover, but also those entering Cenotaph Road from Rathna Nagar.

The restraining wall ought to be extended because motorcyclists sliding down the flyover are regularly seen taking an unauthorised left turn and needle their way into the road leading into Rathna Nagar. These rulebook-flouting motorists can get into crosshairs with those driving down the service lane and also those entering Cenotaph Road from Rathna Nagar. In addition to the concrete retraining barrier being raised, plastic dividers or metal barricades can be placed up to a point to keep motorcyclists from taking the illegal left turn into Rathna Nagar. This measure would slow down motorists hitting Cenotaph Road from the flyover, but it upholds safety, which in any situation should be the primary consideration.

