GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Safety gear use still remains poor among workers of Greater Chennai Corporation

While some workers say they have not been provided with gloves or boots, others cite that the ones available are not comfortable to wear

Updated - May 31, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Civic body workers seen cleaning a catch pit without safety gear in Mugalivakkam.

Civic body workers seen cleaning a catch pit without safety gear in Mugalivakkam. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Some of the conservancy workers in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) are still being seen segregating waste and desilting catch pits and storm-water drains without safety gear.

The GCC is desilting and clearing waste from storm-water drains and catch pits as a part of the monsoon preparedness activity in various places across the city. But pictures of some workers not using gloves and boots while working have emerged recently.

Shyamala B., a Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) worker in zone 5, said they had not been provided with safety gear by the civic body. “Velachery MLA J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana handed out raincoats to us, but we did not get any gloves or boots. We sometimes even have to buy brooms for  ourselves,” she alleged.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Teja mentioned that there was no shortage of safety gear, but only a lack of awareness, even among workers of the Corporation in zones 1, 2, and 3. Information education communication (IEC) campaigns on safety gear were conducted by non-governmental organisations recently in Tiruvottiyur as well. “A behavioural change is essential. Instructions on safety gear were given during inspections . The issue will be looked into,” Mr. Ravi Teja added.

Inconvenience cited

Meanwhile, a conservancy worker assigned for door-to-door waste collection in zone 9, said the private firm that handled solid waste management in the zone had provided gloves but these were not comfortable to wear. “Many use the safety gear only when they learn that a supervisor will be conducting an inspection. Otherwise, employees work barehanded and barefoot. It is unsafe. The waste in the bins is unsegregated and contains all sorts of hazards. There is no strict regulation on use of safety gear hence many don’t use it,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sugathara Thuppuravu Matrum Pothupaniyalargal Sangam General Secretary Era. Tamilnadu Selvam said local bodies across the State should rope in research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to design gear that were comfortable for workers.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / urban solid waste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.