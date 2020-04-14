Safe quarantine spaces created to accommodate 10,000 across city

The Chennai Corporation has created "safe quarantine spaces" for 10,000 persons in various parts of the city.

Launching the safe quarantine facilities at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that these spaces would have controlled medical supervision.

"The safe quarantine spaces at IIT Madras, Anna University and other major Central government institutions in areas like Guindy will house persons who have symptoms. We have 10,000 beds ready. Four urban community health centres of Chennai Corporation have also been converted into safe quarantine spaces," he said. The Corporation has also identified marriage halls and other private buildings for creating safe quarantine spaces in the city, in addition to spaces in major institutions, he added.

Replying to a query on the need for masks, Mr. Prakash said that the order to wear them was issued to protect residents from infection.

“Residents can make their own masks using two-layered cotton cloth. Residents can also use a handkerchief as a mask by modifying it a bit. We have asked all our 20,000 conservancy workers to wear masks at work. There have been cases of violations which should not be generalised,” he said.

“The Chennai Corporation has discontinued the practice of spraying chemicals on buildings and spraying chemicals on persons for disinfection. It will give a false sense of security against the pandemic,” he said.

Answering a query on the permission for an all-party meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Prakash said that civic officials would hold discussions with the Chennai Police Commissioner on the meeting and its impact on the spread of COVID-19 in the city.