Safe food Alliance wants T.N. Chief Minister to write to Centre against GM mustard

February 08, 2023 - CHENNAI

The Safe Food Alliance has urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to write to the Centre asking it to stop GM mustard trials immediately and not to permit supply of any other GM crops to farms in the country.

Ananthoo of the Alliance said that Mr. Stalin and the DMK had always opposed GM crops and the State government had, during the past decades, written opposing the proposal. "Farmers who have used GM cotton have been clamouring for traditional seeds due to a pest problem three years ago. However, they are unable to get as much as they need. Once GM seeds entered the market, other seeds were not produced. Growing GM cotton has become more expensive due to pest issues," he said.

Rajendran Thirunavukarasu, a farmer from Kalasapakkam, and member of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said that farmers were not comfortable with hybrid seeds since they were not sure of the seasons and the kind of nutrients required for the plants. "In Tiruvannamalai taluk, an entire village lost its paddy crop since they did not know how to manage the crop. They got only 4-5 bags of paddy per acre," he said adding that if GM mustard were to be introduced it would lead to similar problems.

Farmers have planned to hold meetings at 45 locations on February 9 about the dangers of GM mustard all over the State.