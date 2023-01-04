Safe driver course launched for police personnel in Avadi Commissionerate

January 04, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has started a “safe drivers course” for the police in the commissionerate.

The training is aimed at ensuring better and safe driving skills for police drivers to increase their performance and ensure road discipline when they drive.

On Wednesday, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore inaugurated the course in co-ordination with Maruthi Suzuki India Ltd. During the programme, the drivers were taught about rules of the road, road signs and marking, self-driving practice, fuel saving tips and emergency handling.