Sadhus in girivalam path come under scanner

Finger prints of sadhus being taken during the enumeration exercise in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Enumeration of sadhus along the girivalam path began on Wednesday. The initiative, jointly undertaken by the district administration and the police, was aimed at creating a complete database of these persons, staying in the town for decades. Such a database on sadhus will help the police prevent crime and other illegal activities in the town.

The exercise comes after a video of a sadhu consuming alcohol in front of the Arunachaleswara temple in the town went viral in social media a few days ago. “Sadhus are part of this pilgrimage town. However, the town has been used as hideouts by criminals in the guise of sadhus. The exercise is meant to end such activities,” K. Karthikeyan, SP, told The Hindu.

At present, the town has around 300 sadhus, mainly between Chengam Road and Abayapuram, a distance of around 10 km, on the Girivalam path. Most of them are from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

During the pandemic, most of them were deprived of proper accommodation and food. The police said that a small group of sadhus were also booked for possession and consumption of ganja recently. As a result, the district administration has decided to streamline and monitor them in the town.

Under the initiative, fingerprints and photographs of sadhus were being taken from Wednesday. These fingerprints would be sent to National Automated Fingerprints Identification System (NAFIS), which is maintained by New Delhi-based Central Fingerprint Bureau (CFPB) to ascertain if any sadhus have criminal records. Other personal details of sadhus like name, age and place of birth are also being collected. Once the exercise is completed, these sadhus will be given a unique identity card with QR code, which cannot be duplicated.

A rehabilitation plan for sadhus in the town is also being rolled out. Divided into sectors, 12 night shelters are being readied by the district administration for free stay of sadhus, who have ID cards. Free distribution of annadhanam is also being streamlined as select spots were identified to do the exercise to prevent garbage dumping. A monthly meeting with sadhus will be held by the district administration and police to address their grievances and also to check if any new sadhus have come to the town. Meanwhile, three additional bike patrols have been introduced in the town by the police. Each patrol team will cover at least two km.