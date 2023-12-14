Sacred Heart, Church Park school alumni meet on December 16 in the city

An alumni meeting would be held for past students of Sacred Heart, Church Park at the school auditorium on December 16 at 3 p.m. School alumni may join for a nostalgic reunion at the meet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
December 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI
An alumni meeting would be held for past students of Sacred Heart, Church Park at the school auditorium on December 16 at 3 p.m. School alumni may join for a nostalgic reunion at the meet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CONNECT WITH US