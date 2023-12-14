ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred Heart, Church Park school alumni meet on December 16 in the city

December 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An alumni meeting would be held for past students of Sacred Heart, Church Park at the school auditorium on December 16 at 3 p.m. School alumni may join for a nostalgic reunion at the meet.

