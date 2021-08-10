Sacked conservancy workers meet GCC Commissioner

Without a job for eight months, they are demanding reinstatement

Representatives of conservancy workers from Anna Nagar zone, who were terminated earlier this year, met Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday, following their sit-in protests last week.

Around 500 conservancy workers from Anna Nagar zone, engaged under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), were terminated in January without notice. Since then, they have organised multiple protests demanding their reinstatement.

Last week, a group of affected men and women held a sit-in protest inside the zonal office in Shenoy Nagar for three days, before they were evicted on Saturday after assurance by officials that they could meet the Commissioner on Monday.

R. Sharmila, one of the terminated workers, said that although work in Anna Nagar zone was not outsourced to a private contractor, the NULM workers there were terminated in order to accommodate permanent workers who had been rendered redundant in other zones.

“A majority of the terminated employees were women. We came to conservancy work because our husbands were not earning any income. We were fully dependent on this income and are now struggling to feed our children,” she said.

Another worker said they were terminated one fine morning without any notice or financial compensation.

Long service

“Most of us have worked for more than 10 years. However, there was no provident fund or any such benefits,” he said.

Ms. Sharmila said when the workers protested earlier this year, the DMK, which was then the Opposition, assured them of reinstatement once the party came to power.

“They have not taken any action to support us although we supported them and worked hard during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The other worker said that officials were suggesting that they find employment with private companies that had taken up conservancy work in other zones. “Those companies will not employ all of us as they have certain age limits and other conditions. The pay is poorer. Moreover, we toiled for more than 10 years with the hope that we will be made permanent,” he said.

Ms. Sharmila said Mr. Bedi assured them on that he would look into their issue and get back within a few days.

“We have been without jobs for eight months now. If the government wants to employ us, there are certainly vacancies in several zones. We hope that something good will happen now,” she said.