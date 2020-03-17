Sabhas defer events

CHENNAI

17 March 2020 02:29 IST

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a few city sabhas have voluntarily postponed their programmes. In a statement, N. Murali, President, The Music Academy, said: “In view of the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world and India and the extremely fluid situation thereof, The Music Academy, Madras has decided to postpone till further notice all its concerts and programmes originally scheduled for the rest of this month and April. This decision has been taken in the interests of rasikaas and artistes alike and as part of its social responsibility to the community.” Hamsadhwani, whose annual festival of music, dance and drama was on till April second week, has decided to not conduct programmes till April first week. It's secretary R. Sundar said that they will take a call after making an assessment of the situation at that time. "We feel that since a majority of rasikas attending concerts are senior citizens it would be necessary that they not be exposed to the contagious disease. We have to ensure the artistes are also not exposed to any health hazard. The artistes too have appreciated our stance and we are sure these steps can discourage public gatherings." Members said Rasika Ranjani Sabha too had decided to postpone its events till April.

Advertising

Advertising