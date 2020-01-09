Saarang opens on a traditional note

The Indian Institute of Technology's annual cultural festival has become glitzier and now has an international flavour to it. From the MardiGras of the eighties to Saarang, it has been quite a transformation. The inauguration on Wednesday evening was completely traditional with the lighting of the lamp and a performance by an all-male team of musicians.

The students of the institute rendered a classical Hindustani composition. A group of seven students — three vocalists, one on the tabla and another on the flute, a student on the guitar and another on the keyboard completed the ensemble. It was as if the audience was going to be treated to Hindustani fusion of sorts. But the performance was all Hindustani, eliciting spontaneous appreciation from the audience which itself was a medley of the elderly, children and college students.

The four-day extravaganza began with dramatics — what the students call their ‘flagship event’. Four teams from IIT-M, Madras Christian College, Anna University, Madras University and Ethiraj College presented 60-minute skits. On Thursday, the competition will see the participation of eight teams from other parts of the country.

‘Madras Memoirs’

The theme this year is Madras Memoirs — revisiting the city that houses the institute. Veena exponent Rajesh Vaidhya performed at the inauguration.

In another development, the Department of Engineering Design of IIT-M received ₹1 crore from an alumnus, who wished to remain anonymous, to establish a state-of-the-art robotics research and teaching laboratory. The laboratory will provide hands-on learning experience to students.