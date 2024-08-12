ADVERTISEMENT

S. Vincent appointed Member and Secretary in Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology

Updated - August 12, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has appointed S. Vincent, adjunct professor, department of pharmacology, Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, Chennai, as the Member and Secretary in the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, according to an order issued by the Higher Education Department. Mr. Vincent will also act as Member Secretary of the executive committee. His term will be for three years.

R. Srinivasan was the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, from February 2021 to February 2024, the order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US