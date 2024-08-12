S. Vincent appointed Member and Secretary in Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology

The State government has appointed S. Vincent, adjunct professor, department of pharmacology, Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, Chennai, as the Member and Secretary in the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, according to an order issued by the Higher Education Department. Mr. Vincent will also act as Member Secretary of the executive committee. His term will be for three years.

R. Srinivasan was the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, from February 2021 to February 2024, the order said.

