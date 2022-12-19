S. Srinivas takes over as general manager, ICF

December 19, 2022 02:03 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The previous GM, Naveen Gulati, has been promoted; Mr. Srinivas will hold this post as an additional charge, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

S. Srinivas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S. Srinivas, an Indian Railway Service for Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) officer of the 1986 batch, has assumed additional charge of the post of General Manager, ICF, in place of Naveen Gulati. Mr. Gulati has been promoted as the Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) of the Railway Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivas, who is presently the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of ICF, took charge from December 17. 

He has worked in various capacities all over the Indian Railways as Chief Design Engineer of ICF, and Director of RDSO in Lucknow, according to a press release.. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / railway

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US