ADVERTISEMENT

RYF stages protest condemning Centre’s stand in Israel war on Gaza

November 08, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) on Wednesday staged a protest condemning the Union government’s stand on Israel’s war against Palestinian people living in Gaza.

They issued a call to lay siege to the US Consulate. However, the protesters had to conduct the protest near the Anna Salai Dargah, as permission was not granted for them to hold it in their original venue. Protesters, led by RYF Chennai District Coordinator G.K.Tamilvanan, shouted slogans. They slammed India’s stand at the United Nations when a resolution calling for ceasefire was put to vote and also said the Union government should not abet Israel’s invasion into Palestine.

They were picked up by the police and released later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US