RYF stages protest condemning Centre’s stand in Israel war on Gaza

November 08, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The members of Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) on Wednesday staged a protest condemning the Union government’s stand on Israel’s war against Palestinian people living in Gaza.

They issued a call to lay siege to the US Consulate. However, the protesters had to conduct the protest near the Anna Salai Dargah, as permission was not granted for them to hold it in their original venue. Protesters, led by RYF Chennai District Coordinator G.K.Tamilvanan, shouted slogans. They slammed India’s stand at the United Nations when a resolution calling for ceasefire was put to vote and also said the Union government should not abet Israel’s invasion into Palestine.

They were picked up by the police and released later.