RWAs take measures to prevent crowding in public places

The walkway around a pond at Prabhu Nagar in Pallikaranai. Photo: special arrangement

Apparently inspired by how Kerala used umbrellas to ensure physical distancing, a residents welfare association at Sai Nagar in Thoraipakkam has requested its residents to use umbrellas while they are outdoors.

“Members and volunteers of our association are deployed at vegetable shops and grocery stores. We ensure that people maintain the recommended distance of one or two metres. On Sundays, we ensure there is social distancing at the eight meat shops in our neighbourhood by creating markings in front of the shops for the customers to stand,” says V. Parthiban, president of Sai Nagar Makkal Kudiyirappu Sangam.

At Kumaran Kudil Nagar in Thoaraipakkam, the residents welfare association has requested meat shop owners to fix a time for each customer.

“Our arrangement is such that customers are asked to leave a chit of paper mentioning their name and phone number and the quantity of the meat. After an hour or two, they can visit the shop and collect it,” says S. Saminathan, an office-bearer of Kumaran Kudil Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Likewise, another residents welfare association representing Prabhu Nagar, Sri Amabal Nagar, Narayanan Nagar and Sri Ganapthi Nagar in Pallikaranai has requested its local police — S10 Pallikaranai Police Station — to patrol its streets frequently to prevent unnecessary movement of people.

“A walkway around pond at Prabhu Nagar is under construction and due to the coronavirus pandemic, work has been abandoned midway. However, as the other parks in our colony are closed now, people started using the walkway around the pond. We informed the police about this and the problem has been checked to a great extent,” says C. Kumar, secretary, Prabhu Nagar, Sri Amabal Nagar, Narayanan Nagar & Sri Ganapthi Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

