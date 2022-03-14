RWAs seek vigorous police patrolling 

Velachery and Thoraipakkam residents alarmed by a spate of burglaries in recent weeks

Upon receiving a couple of calls in the early hours of March 8, S Sekhar rushed to his grocery shop on Shakthi Sreenivasan Salai at Kumaran Kudil in Thoraipakkam. The caller had informed Sekhar that his shop was being burgled. Arriving at the shop, Sekhar was horrified to see a gang of three masked persons, armed with crowbars and knives. They threatened to attack Sekhar. Finally, they stole cash worth Rs. 25,000 and fled the scene.

A couple of days earlier, R. Balaji's office laptop was stolen from his flat in the same Kumaran Kudil Main Road. Narrating the incident, he says, "It was around 7 a.m. My laptop was kept in the hall and the main door was open. There was nobody in the hall then and I was in another room getting ready to go to office. Someone sneaked into our flat and stole away with the laptop worth Rs.68000. If I don't get it back, the amount will be deducted from my salary.”

Shocked residents say that there has been a spate of thefts in Kumaran Kudil in recent months. A house in the neighbourhood was broken into and cash and jewellery were stolen. Cash has gone missing from a fruit seller. A 19-year-old Tharun Sunil has lost his bicycle. Incidents of mobile snatching and chain snatching have become rampant.

Residents seek prompt response from the local police at J9 Thoraipakkam Police Station,

“An FIR is not being registered in most cases. In Sekhar’s case, the police asked him not to mention about the “armed robbers” in his letter of complaint. Instead, he was told to write as if he had found the shop burgled only the next morning. We don’t understand why the police should ask us to distort the facts of a case,” says R. Jayakumar, secretary, Parthasarathi Nagar & Kumarankudil Association, Thoraipakkam.

“While most crimes occur during the wee hours, the frequency of night patrolling has redduced in the last six months. Hence, we request the J9 Thoraipakkam Police Station to increase the patrolling in the locality” adds Jayakumar

Velachery

In the wake of a series of robberies in Velachery, the J7 Velachery Police Station convened a meeting with the residents on March 10.

“We advised the residents to keep the lights at the threshold on during the whole night. Also, those who can afford should install CCTV cameras and take up periodic maintenance exercises. Residents should inform the police about locked-up houses. They should also be vigilant to their surroundings. On our part, we will increase the patrolling,” says T. Chandramohan, Inspector of Police, J7 Velachery Police Station.

On the occasion, J7 Velachery Police Station, also formed a WhatsApp group with the members of the residents welfare associations.

Around 200 residents took part in the meeting.