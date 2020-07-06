RWAs seek resumption of mobile vegetable shop service

After a two-week lull, the mobile vegetable shop, operated by Tambaram Muncipality, has once again started to visit Lakshmipuram Extension in West Tambaram.

“Our association requested the Municipality to resume the service and the civic body also acceded to our request,” says T.M. Raj, president, Lakshmipuram Welfare Association. “Given the spike in

COVID-19 cases in and around Chennai, such services are essential. Fresh vegetables and fruits are sold at doorsteps at a reasonable price. Besides, packets of Kabasura Kudineer concoction are available.”

Residents of Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery rue that since the end of April the mobile shop operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation has not showed up.

“It was such a useful service and will not lose its patronage even after COVID-19 crisis subsides and normality returns,” says S. Kumararaja, president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Likewise, residents of Bharatiyar Nagar in Pattabiram miss the service provided by Avadi Municipal Corporation, since the second week of May.

“For the past the Corporation’s Commissioner was on leave. Now, a new Commissioner has taken charge. We will soon meet him and make a representation seeking resumption of the service,” says J. Jayakumar, general secretary, Bharatiyar Nagar Residents Welfare Association.