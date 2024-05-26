RWAs at OMR prepare for 360-degree Olympiad

The pandemic taught us to share resources and extend a hand to our neighbours, but OMR360 will take it to the next level.

Presented by Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, OMR360 is the ultimate celebration of unity, talent and well-being taking place from June through October of 2024 at various societies in OMR.

The event will connect individuals who will showcase their skills and sportively compete so that we may all celebrate the joy and festivity that comes with shared victories. There is something for everyone.

Over 50 extensively-curated contests will be held over the next five months in multiple age and gender categories in art, badminton, basketball, carrom, chess, cricket, dance, fashion, football, gymnastics, kabaddi, music, photography, quadrathlon, silambam, skating, table tennis, tennis, theatre, throwball, volleyball, short film and short story.

All sports, games and events are focussed on encouraging healthy competition and the unique variations make it more challenging and exciting.

Points are awarded for the top 10 winners of each event and this ultimately determines the winners of the RWA championship. There is something for every resident of every community in OMR360.

Challenging young minds

There are over 50 schools in and around OMR and we will be tapping into the young minds to find solutions to the basic problems of the area like traffic congestion, air and noise pollution, water conservation, waste management and recycling issues. The students will research, analyse and present their recommendation for a strategic plan to overcome these issues. The contest is called “SOLVE-IT — Simplifying Our Lives Via Effective Innovative Techniques” and is open to high school students. Schools can write to solveit@omr360.in for more details.

Voter awareness

OMR360 will also use the platform as a powerful tool to raise awareness, promote advocacy and drive positive change. The poor voter turnout at the recent election has shown us how important updating the electoral rolls is among the urban middle class. We will help residents correct this with a team of volunteers.

Environmental awareness

Discussions, presentations and workshops will be organised to improve environmental awareness, especially on the dumping of solid and liquid wastes along the Muttukadu backwaters. Sustainable living initiatives like recycling, upcycling and e-waste collection drives will be conducted at all venues.For more details and registration, log on to www.omr360.in or follow the WhatsApp channel — https://channel.omr360.in for regular updates and alerts.OMR 360 is made possible by sponsorship from Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital and in partnership with Decathlon, The Hindu, Marina Mall, WasteWinn and others. The Theme song of OMR360 — Connect! Compete!! Celebrate!!! — captures the spirit of the event.

Connect through sports, games, and dance, Compete with passion, take a chance! Celebrate music, film, and art, Show your talent, play your part! Join hands with neighbours, make new friends, In the spirit of unity, the fun never ends!

(Harsha Koda is founder, Federation of OMR Residents Associations)

