RWA seeks police booth near Sembakkam lake

Care Earth Trust organised a meeting to discuss the progress made in the restoration of the Sembakkam lake recently. It was held at the western side of Sembakkam lake (Second Main Road at Sri Sarvamangala Nagar in Chitlapakkam).

The meeting was chaired by Jayashree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust (CET); S. Rengarajan, site manager; CET; M. Nisha Priya, project manager; The Nature Conservancy (TNC); N. K. Sudheendharn, Madras Terrace Architects; R. Renuka, an expert on waste water treatment, Indian Leather Institute Foundation (ILIFO).

Members of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association and Chitlapakkam Anna Nagar Welfare Association also participated in the discussion.

“The lake spread over Sembakkam, Pallavaram, and Chitlapakkam will be restored by June 5, 2022, to commemorate the World Environment Day. With the help of the government, the storage capacity of the lake will be increased,” says Jayashree Vencatesan.

Members of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association pointed out the necessity to measure and demarcate the boundaries of the lake.

M. Ravi, the association’s secretary has taken up this issue with the Chengalpet District Collectorate. He also raised the issue of the electricity poles installed in the lake area.

R. Renuka in her address elucidated on the waste water treatment process and how it is to going to help the lake.

“The treatment exercise aims to improve the quality of water so that it meets the standards prescribed by the Pollution Control Board,” says Renuka. M. Nisha Priya added that these treatment units are basically earthen ponds and the system employed acts as a bio-filter in absorbing the pollutants from the wastewater. Further, the wastewater treatment unit would be fenced for safety purpose.

She also added that the inlets on northern side of the lake, that is along the Pallavaram region, should be connected to the existing underground drainage system in Pallavaram to stop waste water from the region being discharged into Sembakkam lake. To prevent the possibility of theft of fencing material, residents suggested that only police patrolling will help and stressed on the need to set up a police booth. The association has taken up this matter.