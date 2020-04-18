RWA meetings become exquisitely lean

Information is best assimilated when it is succinct. Speeches pack a punch when they are breviloquent. RWA meetings serve an earthly purpose when they are ruthlessly cut to the bone.

For many RWAs though, meetings that dwell only on the absolutely essential and avoid focus-shifting digressions are a holy grail.

However, now, a good number of RWAs see that their meetings have become exquisitely lean, are better attended and strictly agenda-based.

Raghavan Murti has noticed these changes in the weekly Friday meeting of Bayview, one of the 10 towers at House of Hiranandani Upscale, a gated community in Egattur, Old Mahabalipuram Road.

“Every Friday, the meeting begins at 8 p.m. and it is “lights” out at 8.40 p.m. Meeting ended,” he says, in an almost quippy tone. “Besides, all the nine members on the committee are in attendance. Earlier, most of the time, one-third would be absent as they would be travelling.”

It is largely the result of the discipline wheeled in by technology. The group meets on a video-conferencing platform.

Raghavan, who is Bayview association president, as also that of union of towers, states that at this juncture, discussions would largely centre around what in normal times would have a snowflake’s-chance-in-a-conflagration of making it even to the tertiary list on the agenda.

Examples: Ensuring social distancing norms are not violated while residents take their pets out so that the animals can answer the call of nature; or, how to meet expenses that are on a rising curve due to the necessity of buying disinfectant liquids for the common areas and other such purely Coronavirus-induced concerns.

“As we are using a free Zoom account, the Friday meeting will last just 40 minutes. So, members realise they have to speak to the point, and quickly move through the topics on the agenda. Post COVID-19, when life returns to normalcy, we will carry some of the learnings and systems to our in-person meetings. Members have already suggested that when we start having in-person meetings, members who are not in town should be allowed to be wired in via video-conferencing,” states Raghavan.

When asked if he foresaw a time when even annual general body meetings of RWAs would be conducted via video-conferencing platforms. Of course, as of now, there isn’t much light shining on the legality of the annual meetings of this kind being conducted in these settings.

Raghavan answers, “Forget the legality aspect of it, I wouldn’t want it even if it had legal validity. The annual management committee meeting at our community is a time when a large number of people would like to weigh in with their suggestions, and air their grievances. And there is also a striking social component to it, as residents interact in a manner that makes it clear that they belong together as part of a huge community. Technology can’t replicate this effect.”