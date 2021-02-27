Rutland Gate gets a new park

Through M/s Express Infrastructure Private Limited (which owns Express Avenue), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will develop a park on the open space reservation land on Woods Road in Ward 111, Zone 9.

“Being levelled, the land will be ready in another 10 days for planting saplings in the Miyawaki format,” says a GCC official.

On Binny Road, also under Ward 111, M/s Mangal Tirth Estate Ltd (which owns Spencer Plaza) has renovated a GCC’s park, which measures 4575.36 sq.m

Besides, a new GCC park was inaugurated at Rutland Gate Second Street in Nungambakkam by the Chief Minister on February 23 via video-conferencing.

The official says, “This park measuring 1250 sq.m was entirely developed by GCC.”