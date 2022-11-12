Russian ship crew member dies as crane collapses

A 46-year-old Russian ship crew member died after a cable of crane snapped and goods from the ship fell on him on Friday night. Another crew member hailing from the Philippines was injured.

The victim was identified as Vinokurov Konstantin, 44, of Kaliningrad in the Russian Federation. The injured is Aldovino Rommel Casas, 43, of the Philippines.

The police sources said a commercial ship from Russia anchored in Kamarajar Port in Kattupalli near Minjur. It was laden with heavy machinery and spare parts for the machinery. On Friday night, a port crane operator Srinivasan was unloading the goods from ship and placing them in the dock yard. Suddenly, the iron rope fitted to the crane snapped and fell on the ship. Konstantin, who suffered a serious head injury, died on the spot. Casas sustained injuries. The Minjur police registered are investigating.