Russian Education Fair on May 13 and 14

May 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All India Russian Education Fair 2023 will be held at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in the city on May 13 and 14 and feature medical and engineering universities from Russia.

Speaking about how Russia is a preferred choice for students from India who wish to pursue medicine abroad, Avdeev Oleg Nikolaevich, Consul General, Consulate General, Russian Federation in Chennai, said that over 90% of the students who apply to study in Russia seek out medical programmes.

“Russia offers interesting opportunities, modern technology, comfortable campuses, and gives the students an introduction to Russian culture and heritage. There are close to 20,000 Indian students currently in Russia who are studying medicine,” he said.

“Each year, around 6,000 students go to Russia to study medicine or technical education. A large chunk of students from India are from Chennai and we are hoping this trend continues in the coming years,” he said.

Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Study Abroad Consultants, said that steps were being taken to ensure the safety of Indian students at institutions there and their education was not impacted by the pandemic or any geopolitical situations.

For details, students can call 9282221221.