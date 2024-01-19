ADVERTISEMENT

Russian dancers to perform in different parts of T.N. as part of Russian cultural festival

January 19, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nineteen artists are in Chennai as part of the festival organised by Russian House, jointly with Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Indo-Russian Cultural and Friendship Society. It held from January 23 to February 2

The Hindu Bureau

Ekaterina Alpeeva, a dancer and a second year student at the Rostov State University of Transport was thrilled to get a glimpse of the performance of Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam soon after arriving in the city. “It was a very different experience to watch the Bharatanatyam performance and we were all impressed. If we have to perform better, then we have to witness the culture and traditions of other cultures. This will inspire us and help us think out-of-the-box,” Ms. Alpeeva said.

She is one among the 19 persons who are here in Chennai as part of the Russian Cultural Festival organised by Russian House, jointly with Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Indo-Russian Cultural and Friendship Society.

These dancers will be performing in Coimbatore, Tiruchengode, Salem, Sivakasi, Singanallur, Mettupalayam and Chennai in the coming days.

Valeriya Davydyuk, a choreographer, said, they have been preparing for the last three months for this visit and there will be folk dance, ballet and other performances by the artists. She said, while a few have been to India already, for many, this is the first trip and they are mighty excited. “We love the culture and temples here. The people of this city are friendly too,” she added.

The artists also met legendary music composer Ilayaraja on Friday and performed a group ballet.

Russian Cultural Festival will be held from January 23 to February 2.

