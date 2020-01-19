Russian dance festival at Music Academy on Jan. 24

The Russian dance festival will be held at The Music Academy on January 24, from 7 p.m. The performance, by 14 dancers of the Diamant folk-dance studio, will mark the 19th anniversary of the dance festival, organised by the Russian Cultural Centre.

Maria Trofimova is the director of the folk-dance studio that will perform 21 pieces, including Singa penne from the film Bigil. “Troupes from Russia usually come to the State every January. The artistes are all in the 14-21 age group, and wear costumes that weigh 800kg during the 90-minute-long performance,” said P. Thangappan of the Russian Cultural Centre.

Among the pieces to be presented are Lezginka, a folk dance of Turkey and the Caucasus; Narnari, a mainly female Georgian dance; and Russian Army, in which a pike, used by the Cossacks to fight invaders, is used.

Ms. Trofimova, who has taught dance to students in the U.S. and Russia, will perform a song titled Tree.

Nadezhda Khromova, the soloist , will perform at least two pieces — Snow Maiden, a combination of an American Christmas song, and Nikiya, from the ballet La Bayadere.

The group will also perform in Coimbatore, Sivakasi, Madurai and Ariyalur. Tickets to the show are priced at ₹300 and ₹500 each, and can be bought at the Russian Cultural Centre. For details, contact Mr. Thangappan: 9962596501.