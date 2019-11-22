‘Russia a stable and reliable friend’

Russia has been a more reliable and stable friend of India’s than any other country in the world and the relationship is in excellent shape — stable and in a position of growth, said N. Ram, chairman of THG Publishing Pvt Ltd.

“India and Russia have very close relations. Russia’s support for India’s sovereignty cannot be overstated. I have to express my admiration for the way the former Soviet Union and Russia have stood by India,” he said.

Mr. Ram was speaking at a felicitation ceremony for about 60 students of Velammal Nexus who visited Russian space cities, organised by the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The students visited Moscow-Kaluga-St.Petersburg and interacted with the vice-president of the Russian Cosmonauts Federation. The students were presented with a memento by the dignitaries on Thursday.

“I hope this was a worthwhile visit, valuable for anyone who believes in good bilateral relations. In space exploration, Russia has still many advantages. India too has made good progress in terms of space exploration, particularly in peaceful side. Hope the young students who went there were able to get a good sense of how exciting space exploration is,” he said.

Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, former distinguished scientist, DRDO, and considered ‘father of BrahMos’ missile programme, explained the bilateral relations between India and Russia and Russia’s contribution to the Space programme, to the students.

“In Russia, they tell you every detail about rockets, cosmonauts — the practical things. Russia is a very important country. You must promote this, talk to people, about how it is, what features Russia has in culture, exhibitions; you have to be the ambassadors, since you are the first batch of students to go there for such a space programme,” he said.

One more batch

The Chamber is planning to take another large group of students in May next year to Russia for the same programme, P. Thangappan, secretary general, Indo-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IRCCI) said, adding that the details of the programme could be collected from the chamber.

Russian Consul General Avdeev Oleg Nikolaevich, Vice-Consul Rogalev Gennady Andreevich, and president of IRCCI R. Veeramani spoke, and encouraged the students to aim to achieve bigger things in their life.