Runs to look forward to in 2020

We are on the cusp of the new year, with events of the year that is ebbing away still fresh in our memory. Isn’t that the best possible place to be, if you want to simultaneously predict the future and take stock of the past? So Janus-faced, we look forward to some of the hyperlocal running events in 2020, organised by local chapters of running groups in Chennai, gathering residents of their neighbourhood and those outside, and at the same time see how they fared in their latest editions.

The Best Miles of Madras

What better place to begin with than the Marina, which imparts to Chennai a chunky part of its identity? If you have chosen running, Sundays lie-ins should become a thing of the past. Put on your running gear every last Sunday of the month to join the LSoM-run organised by the Marina Minnals running chapter. Open to all, the run encourages runners to do long-distance runs of 10 km and 21 km, and the running experience come paired with some exquisite sight-seeing.

The route has been designed to take the participants through many landmarks, with the notable ones being Napiers Bridge and War Memorial. This run offers hydration support stations managed by volunteers, beginning at 4.30 AM and extending upto 7.30 AM. Organised every month in 2019, the LSoM runs will continue into 2020 as well.

The City Is Yours

Chennai Ultra Run, conducted by Vibrant Velachery and OMR Trailblazers, offers participants the experience of an endurance run, without having to step out of the city. The run, usually flagged off at the Velachery MRTS station, would cross the Kamakshi hospital flyover, and move on to Thoraipakkam and the long OMR stretch.

“In 2019, about 200 runners participated in the Chennai Ultra Run with a few travelling from Bangalore and Hyderabad just to run on Chennai roads. While the 25-km runners have a cut-off time of 4 hours to finish, the 50-km runners continue to be on their feet for 8 hours,” says Anil Sharma, a member of Vibrant Velachery. The 4th edition of this event in 2020 is scheduled for 25 January, 2020. Registrations are about to open. For more details, check https://www.facebook.com/groups/vibrant.velachery/ . The Vibrant Velachery group also organises a Cycle2Work initiative every month, recognising those who cycle to their workplace for a maximum number of days in a month.

Run in Anna Nagar

One of Anna Nagar’s local running chapters, Tower Twisters organised their anniversary run in April 2019. With the group turning 5 in 2019, they brought together over 1700 fitness enthusiasts who participated in the run along with their families, and the running route took them along the streets of Anna Nagar and Kilpauk. The distances to be covered were 3 km, 5 km and 10 km, thereby enabling even children to run at ease. If you are living around Anna Nagar, this run in April 2020 can turn out to be a good starting point in your fitness journey.

Get fit with the family

Pillar Pacers organised a family run for the neighbourhood in July 2019 with around 200 people participating in a 2 kms and 5 kms run. The run which began at the Police Training Grounds of K.K.Nagar passed through the Sivan Park, P.T.Rajan Salai and Natesan Salai roads. The chapter also organized a sports day event in November which included track events for children including 100 m dash, relay races. Those living around Ashok Pillar and surrounding areas can take part in these events in 2020 by joining the Pillar Pacers running chapter. The midnight runner’s high: The 12@12 Midnight Run organized by the Bessie Flyers chapter of Chennai Runners in September gave the experience of running 12 kms through the eerie silence at the stroke of 12 to the city’s fitness freaks. Around 800 runners took part in this one-of-its-kind marathon. This annual event will be one different run experience one shouldn’t miss in 2020 too.

Run for the treasure

Running needn’t be just about your legs, right? Why can’t it also be about using the brain? Designed in the treasure-hunt format, runners team up to crack a set of clues, and fetch points by running to pre-set locations within a stipulated cut-off time of 60 or 90 minutes. Temple Run 2.0 was conducted by Bandit Runners in September 2019. The event witnessed the participation of 300 runners from across the city. They also created an in-house app for the participants to track their scores in the treasure-hunt run. They introduced a waste segregation practice post-breakfast to dispose of the waste. “The 3rd edition of Temple Run in 2020 is expected to take place mid-year. We have a real big surprise waiting for those who sign up for Temple Run 3.0,” says Ram Ganesh, a key member of Bandit Runners group.

Begin cycling in 2020

WCCG conducted the Chennai Cycling Thiruvizha, a carnival that hosted workshops, stalls and challenges exclusively for the city’s cycling enthusiasts in July 2019. In a bid to spread awareness about cycling and its benefits, the event had workshops on how to select a bicycle, carry out its maintenance, how to fix a flat tire and a session by the Chennai City Traffic Police on road safety. WCCG also conducts various endurance rides throughout the year. For those who want to begin cycling, they are organising a newbie ride on January 1, 2020. To begin cycling, check out WCCG: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wccgisthebest/

Stay updated

With all these running events set to happen in 2020 again, also watch out for more ploggathons, fun runs, family runs and kid marathons that you can sign up for in your neighbourhood. To stay updated on events organised by running and cycling chapters nearest to your area, join these Facebook groups: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chennairunners/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/dreamrunnerschennai/