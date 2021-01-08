Runaway minor girl traced in Coimbatore

CHENNAI

Perumbakkam police rescued a 13-year-old girl in Coimbatore after she fled home last week when her mother scolded her for being glued to the mobile phone all the time.

The police said the girl was a resident of Ottiyambakkam near Perumbakkam. Last Saturday, her mother scolded her for using a mobile phone instead of focusing on her studies. Upset, the girl left home without informing her parents. The next day, her parents lodged a complaint with the police. Police found her mobile phone switched off initially and the two-wheeler which she had taken was found at the parking lot of CMBT.

Police traced her when she switched on her mobile phone on Tuesday in Coimbatore. Police brought her back and reunited with her parents.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.