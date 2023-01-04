Runaway boy from Madipakkam traced in Faridabad within 36 hours 

January 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have traced a 16-year-old boy, who ran away from home to study abroad, at Faridabad railway station within 36 hours.

The police said the boy wa studying Class 11 in a private school in Velachery. His family lives in Ram Nagar, Madipakkam, and his father Ramesh is an executive in a private firm. On Monday evening, he did not return home. After waiting for a few hours, his father lodged a complaint with the Velachery police at 10 p.m.

Velachery inspector T. Chandramohan registered a case and a police team began investigation immediately. The special team analysed all CCTV footage in and around the school and the boy was seen boarding an MTC bus at 4.30 p.m. bound for Chennai Central. The bus conductor confirmed that the boy travelled by the bus. The police analysed CCTV footage at the station and found him boarding G.T. Express bound to Nizamuddin, Delhi, from Platform 3.

Additional Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha quickly coordinated with Railway Protection Force in other States enroute to Delhi and shared the picture of the boy. In the meantime, the special team from city flew to Delhi ahead of the train reaching its destination. The team boarded the train and rescued the boy in Faridabad station on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday morning. He would be brought to the city and reunited with his parents, the police said.

