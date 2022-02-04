‘Run T Nagar Run’ for fitness and fun

Meet ‘Midnight’ Madhavan, ‘Bradman’ Prabhu, ‘Cycle’ Ganesh and other fitness fanatics with their incredible stories

Sitting on a circular gallery, not one marathon-running toenail straggling out of place, they look absolutely buttoned-up and even a tad solemn. Speaking only when spoken to, and their responses markedly antiseptic, the sense of a deeply formal arrangement hangs heavily in the early-morning air at Panagal Park. Except for three, all of them have turned out in their official Run T Nagar Run tee. If this writer’s interaction with this chapter of Dream Runners would end abruptly on that spot, this page would be leaden with just a recital of processes. Fortunately, it did not end there.

Following their strength session, they walk over to a cafe on the pedestrian plaza and swill down their customary coffee. That is when the devil gets into them. And it starts: the friendly banter, one that coaxes offbeat running stories out of the woodwork. Though delivered with a touch of humour, these accounts suggest a cladding of steely commitment to fitness.

Meet ‘Midnight’ Madhavan who has earned that prefix by the sole of his shoes, undertaking runs, usually of half-a-marathon proportions, at the witching hour. His workplace in Ennore and his work arriving in shifts, Madhavan found himself in just the right space to attempt the unthinkable.

Reticent in a seemingly self-effacing manner, Madhavan is tight-lipped about his running achievements that happened far from the glare of formal marathons. His running buddies speak for him. Apparently, he would get into a stride after reaching Central station and continue running all the way back to his house in KodambakkamAnd then, he decided to run right from his workplace in Ennore to Kodambakkam — and running became one of his private modes of transport from work to home.

Someone pipes up, “Once he got so bored while visiting his home town that he ran all the way from Manargudi to Thanjavur

Members of Run T Nagar Run after their customary coffee, | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The group holds up those known for doggedly persevering with their running routine as models to be emulated. A roar of cheer goes up for Prabhu C from West Mambalam during the formal assembly at Panagal Park for his stick-to-itive-ness: 1050 days of running without a break. He ensures he clocks a minimum of 15 km every day, even if it had to be a soul-numbingly circular runs on the terrace. Having amassed well over 15,000 kilometres in this period, Prabhu has been dubbed Bradman. At 1650 days on the trot, Mukundan KR and Vaidhyanathan also belong to that rare tribe of runners.

In the IT industry, Mukundan KR has had to fly to the United States, pre-pandemic. On such occasions, he would make use of halts at transit points, not minding the fact that he was being a spectacle to fellow travellers.

During one such US trip, he managed to run his customary 8 km, turning the lobby at Kuwait airport into a running track.

A bag on his back and another two — trolleys, actually — in his hands, he ran to and fro, on that short lobby, to complete his 8 km-er. He did that on the onward and return trip.

Also from the IT industry, Prabhu once landed from United Kingdown right on start line of a marathon in Hyderabad.

An engaging identity is tacked on to almost every one. Ganesh Kanna is Cycle Ganesh to the other members of the group, as he has a gargantuan appetite for cycling which the group takes up as part of its cross-training programme.

‘Keyar Srinivasan is popular for his association with various other running groups. When he moved to Porur in 2019, having bought a house in that locality, he joined Chennai Runners Porur Pacers. Keyar has always maintained that “running with Run T Nagar Run would be homecoming. It is my home turf.” Keyarr also makes it a point to join with other running groups now and then for runs. “So, I have run with groups like Bessie Flyers, Kilpauk Striders and Tambaram Thunderbolts.”

There are runners who turn up as married couples Easwar and Kavitha; Ganesh Kanna and Vasudha Ganesh; Venkat Ramanan and Vidhya Venkat Ramasamy and Thenmozhi.

One of the members points out that Ramaswamy a septuagenarian, joined the group a couple of years ago, and has completed a half-marathon. His wife Thenmozhi has also done a half marathon. Neelakantan R and Srinivasan M, both 62 years old, are an inspiration for youngsters for the fitness levels that they have maintained.

The process

Mukunth Raja, one of the coordinators of Run T Nagar Run, chooses to highlight one point about the group, up-front. “Though Monday is a rest day, there are members who still run anyway; and they do know their bodies better than anybody else.”

On Wednesday and Friday, NIS-certified coach Ashok Kumar is in attendance at Panagal Park, where strength sessions are conducted.

“After strength training, some people may attempt a 5k run, but we strictly discourage that,” says Mukunth .

On running days too, the group first congregates at the park before setting out on the run.

“Each member can run the distance they are comfortable with. And they return to the same spot for cooling-off exercise,” he notes. “Saturday and Sunday is for Long, Slow Distance running, and each member can choose which of the days they would want to do it. Members would set out on LSD runs from their place, but some do plan to meet others at a pre-planned point, usually around a coffee shop.”

Run T Nagar Run was formed in 2015 as a chapter of Dream Runners. It started out a group of six to seven members who were practising for the Dream Runners Half Marathon, says M Srinivasan , a senior runner.

Mukunthan notes that the group has members from T Nagar, West Mambalam Kodambakkam , Saligramam , KK Nagar , Virugambakkam and even as far as Velachery .

For further details, call Poongundran (9840245559) and Mukunth (9840132000).