Rumour-mongers warned of action

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy has warned of stringent action against those creating panic by spreading rumours and fake news regarding COVID-19 over social media and mobile-messaging platforms.

Earlier in the day, mischief-mongers circulated posts stating that the police would enfore movement restriction orders from the night, and ask people to stay inside. Posts also said that the police would place blocks on roads and added that Section 144 would be in place.

Denying such claims, the Greater Chennai Police said that they had not issued any such message. Certain elements were spreading the wrong information, the police said. People were advised not to believe such messages.

Following orders of Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, all police stations and offices of Assistant Commissioners of police have been disinfected. All personnel have been advised to use hand sanitisers frequently.

In the Traffic South police district, traffic police personnel have conducted awarness campaigns at 21 places.

