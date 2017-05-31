‘Rules aimed at Hindu polarisation’

The cattle ban by the Centre is all about creating a Hindu polarisation and it looks like the Modi government is bracing for a civil war. With this notification, anyone can accuse people of transporting and killing cattle, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan at a public meeting organised to condemn the Centre’s notification of new regulations on the cattle trade at Periyar Thidal here on Tuesday.

Alleging that the Modi government works to satisfy corporate companies and their interests, he said, “The agenda is to shut down the cattle economy in India and fill that void with corporate companies. After shutting down the cattle economy, Modi will invite big corporates to produce and sell milk in India.”

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said that the Centre was worried about cattle when it has not done anything to create jobs. “The notification is against the interests of the working class in India. It is predicted that more than 6 lakh people are going to lose their jobs in the IT industry. What has he done to stop it,” he asked.

Accusing PM Modi of being insensitive, senior CPI leader, Tha. Pandian said, “There is severe drought in T.N., farmers are protesting but he is talking about protecting cows.”

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said, “No government has the right to alter the fundamental rights of the citizens.