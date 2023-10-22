ADVERTISEMENT

RTOs to curb charging of exorbitant fares by omni bus operators

October 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

Transport Commissioner has directed RTOs and MVIs to file cases against private bus operators if they collect excess fee

The Hindu Bureau

The instruction comes in the wake of omni bus operators using the heavy passenger demand to jack up the ticket prices. File

The Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety has directed all the Road Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and the enforcement wing to file cases against private omni-bus operators engaged in collecting exorbitant fares during the pooja holidays.

The instruction to the RTOs and MVIs in the State comes in the wake of omni bus operators using the heavy passenger demand to jack up the ticket prices. 

In his letter, Transport Commissioner A. Shanmuga Sundaram has asked the RTOs to check the various bus ticket booking websites including Red Bus, Make My Trip and others, to find out if they are charging exorbitant prices for tickets. 

If complaints are not coming forth from passengers, the transport officials could take snap shots of the bus fares in ticket booking app and inspect the particular omni buses and take necessary steps. In case of passengers filing complaints, e-tickets could also be used as proof without disclosing their identities for action against the bus operators. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Commissioner has authorised the zonal officers to impose fines on omni buses engaged in charging exorbitant fares and detain them, officials said, adding this drive could continue till Deepavali. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US