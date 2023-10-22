HamberMenu
RTOs to curb charging of exorbitant fares by omni bus operators

Transport Commissioner has directed RTOs and MVIs to file cases against private bus operators if they collect excess fee

October 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The instruction comes in the wake of omni bus operators using the heavy passenger demand to jack up the ticket prices. File

The Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety has directed all the Road Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and the enforcement wing to file cases against private omni-bus operators engaged in collecting exorbitant fares during the pooja holidays.

The instruction to the RTOs and MVIs in the State comes in the wake of omni bus operators using the heavy passenger demand to jack up the ticket prices. 

In his letter, Transport Commissioner A. Shanmuga Sundaram has asked the RTOs to check the various bus ticket booking websites including Red Bus, Make My Trip and others, to find out if they are charging exorbitant prices for tickets. 

If complaints are not coming forth from passengers, the transport officials could take snap shots of the bus fares in ticket booking app and inspect the particular omni buses and take necessary steps. In case of passengers filing complaints, e-tickets could also be used as proof without disclosing their identities for action against the bus operators. 

The Transport Commissioner has authorised the zonal officers to impose fines on omni buses engaged in charging exorbitant fares and detain them, officials said, adding this drive could continue till Deepavali. 

