RTI invoked to solve mystery of ‘missing’ village

TNIC directs State government to digitise all revenue records since 1864

In a significant order, the Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) has directed the State authorities to computerise all revenue records since 1864 and make them accessible to the public in digital format through e-Seva centres.

The judgment stems from a petition filed by N.P. Venkateswarlu, of Raichur in Karnataka, who alleged that a property owned by his grandfather in Nedumaram village near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district was illegally transferred in the names of some other persons, and sought copies of the documents that facilitated the patta transfer.

Appeal before TNIC

Unsatisfied with the replies of the Public Information Officer, Archives and Historical Research Department, and the First Appellate Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu, the petitioner filed an appeal before the TNIC, seeking its intervention in getting the Old Settlement Register (OSR), Resettlement Register (RSR), Survey Land Register (SLR) and A-register documents relating to his query.

In a telephonic inquiry held in view of the COVID-19 situation, the PIO stated that the village (Nedumaram) was not found in the revenue records of Tiruvallur district. The official said that since the village had not been included in the jurisdiction of Kancheepuram district as well, the petitioner, when informed about the same, sought the A-register data and details of other revenue transactions made in the survey number mentioned by him.

However, the information sought by the petitioner was not available on record. Since the village records were not available in Tiruvallur, it was possible that they could be available in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the PIO said.

Mr. Venkateswarlu claimed that he had copies of the documents in the name of his grandfather pertaining to lands located in Nedumaram, which was a village in Tiruttani division in Tiruvallur district.

Struggle to access files

His prayer was to access the documents that facilitated the patta transfer.

After hearing both sides, State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj observed that a large number of people who were residents of the erstwhile Madras Presidency were struggling to access property documents, since some parts of the then Presidency were now in Andhra Pradesh.

While inquiring into RTI petitions seeking such revenue records, it was noted that such documents were preserved and maintained in the Madras Record Office or the Tamil Nadu Archives.

Though the Revenue Department had said in its policy note that all revenue records would be computerised and made accessible to the public in digital format, it appeared that the assurance was yet to be implemented.

Mr. Muthuraj directed the Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the Commissioner of Land Administration and the Commissioner, Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research Department, to computerise all revenue records — OSR of 1864-1898, RSR of 1901-1938, SLR of 1950 and A-register data of 1979 — and make them available to the public through e-Seva centres within two months.