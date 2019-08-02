RTE admissions: it’s still a learning curve for most schools

A. Thameem Ansari, a driver from M.K.B. Nagar, wanted to apply for a kindergarten seat for his son this year in a school in the locality under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.

The online portal, introduced by the School Education Department to streamline the process, was no help, he claimed. “I had to receive one time passwords (OTP) on my mobile phone as part of the application process. However, despite trying several times from a browsing centre, I did not get OTPs. Attempts with my relatives’ mobile numbers also failed,” he said. His attempt to seek help on the 14417 helpline number also drew a blank.

Having failed in his attempt to get a seat under the RTE category, Mr. Ansari has now admitted his son in the same school after paying a fee of ₹14,500. “It is not affordable for me. I have paid ₹7,000. The school is pressuring me to pay the remaining amount soon,” he said.

Despite the introduction of the online portal since the last academic year in a bid to improve the application process under RTE, complaints continue to pour in.

Gaps persist

Mohammed Ghouse, an activist who recently filed requests under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to expose gaps in the RTE admission process, said that non-filling of nearly 50% of seats available under the RTE Act was primarily due to gaps in the process.

In Chennai district, for instance, only 3,287 seats in 352 schools were filled under the RTE Act despite over 6,900 applications received through the online portal till May 18.

To his question on how many complaints were received through email in connection with RTE admissions this year and how many were responded to, the State Project Directorate of Samagra Shikhsa said that while 1,687 emails were received, all of them were responded to via phone calls.

“I obtained permission under RTI Act and visited their office to inspect the emails. I found out that a majority of these emails were not responded to,” he claimed. He pointed out that there were complaints not only from parents, but also from schools.

“A school in Chennai has flagged an issue saying that it is not appearing on the online map, using which parents have to choose the schools,” he said.

Distance matters

Another commonly heard grievance about RTE admissions is the imposition of the restriction that parents can only choose schools in a one-kilometre radius. P. Sivakumar, who works as a waiter in a hotel in Choolaimedu, said that there was only one school within a one-kilometre radius of his house. “However, I wanted to put my daughter in a school that was roughly 2.5 km away,” he said, adding that the distance must be increased since the present limit was unreasonable.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has handled 298 complaints in relation to the implementation of RTE Act across the State. M.P. Nirmala, Chairperson, SCPCR, said that over 60% of these complaints were from Chennai and Coimbatore.

Denial, discrimination

She noted that the complaints did not stop with the admission process.

“Complaints alleging denial of admissions have in fact decreased significantly. Parents often approach us with complaints about discrimination of students admitted under the RTE Act or demands for fees,” Ms. Nirmala said.

She cited the instance of parents of a child approaching the commission a few months ago with the complaint that the school had asked them to pay fees despite the fact that their child had secured admission under the RTE Act. The SCPCR intervened, worked with officials from the School Education Department and the parents were finally reimbursed the fees by the school.

In another instance, an international school in Chennai which had several sections for kindergarten classes, was found to have not admitted a single student under the RTE Act.

Speaking about the possible discrimination that students tend to face, S. Ramalingam, a member of the SCPCR, said that concerns raised by a few parents in the city point towards their wards often being excluded from extra-curricular activities.

“We have been actively working towards creating awareness among both the schools and parents on the admission process as well as the other provisions of the Act in the city,” he assured.

Stating that any complaint about students being discriminated was being looked into, a senior official from the School Education Department said that Chief Educational Officers had been instructed to look into complaints of violations.

“We are working with the SCPCR. Complaints from the commission too have been forwarded to us,” he added.